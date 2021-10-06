Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Find Out Why Tammy's New BF Causes Trouble in a Shocking 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 Sneak Peek

These 1,000-lb Sisters are trying to keep it together. Tammy spirals out of control with a new man and diet plan, while Amy tries to take matters into her own hands. Watch the dramatic trailer.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 06, 2021 7:28 PM
Watch: TLC's "1,000-Lb. Sisters" New Season Sneak Peek

This family is weighing all their options. 

During an exclusive sneak peek at the season-three premiere of  TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, returning Monday, Nov. 15, Tammy turns 35 while her friends and family fear for her life. "Tammy's going backwards," sister Amy tells the camera in an explosive clip. "It's like the Titanic slowly sinking and there's only so much people can take from her." 

Tammy checks herself into rehab for food addiction, but a new love interest deters her progress. "He's got a fetish," Tammy's brother Chris warns of her latest boyfriend, Phillip. "Are you OK with him walking out of your life if you're under 300 pounds?" 

But, it may be too late to talk Tammy out of it: Her sister-in-law thinks Tammy and Phillip are already engaged.

Plus, Amy is dealing with her own stress as a new mom to baby Gage, and a family vacation exacerbates tensions. 

90 Day Fiancé Stars' Epic Makeovers

"My sister Amanda has no filter," Amy warns in a confessional. "But sometimes she gets a little bit rough."

Can Tammy and Chris get to their goal weight before their respective weight loss surgeries? Tammy jokes while looking at a broken digital scale that reads "FFFF" that it's a sign. "'F' for what?" she quips. "F––king fat ass?" 

Watch the shocking clip above for a peek at all the coming drama. 

1000-lb Sisters season three premieres Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. on TLC. 

