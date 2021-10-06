Find Out Why Tammy's New BF Causes Trouble in a Shocking 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 Sneak Peek

Watch : TLC's "1,000-Lb. Sisters" New Season Sneak Peek

This family is weighing all their options.

During an exclusive sneak peek at the season-three premiere of TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, returning Monday, Nov. 15, Tammy turns 35 while her friends and family fear for her life. "Tammy's going backwards," sister Amy tells the camera in an explosive clip. "It's like the Titanic slowly sinking and there's only so much people can take from her."

Tammy checks herself into rehab for food addiction, but a new love interest deters her progress. "He's got a fetish," Tammy's brother Chris warns of her latest boyfriend, Phillip. "Are you OK with him walking out of your life if you're under 300 pounds?"

But, it may be too late to talk Tammy out of it: Her sister-in-law thinks Tammy and Phillip are already engaged.

Plus, Amy is dealing with her own stress as a new mom to baby Gage, and a family vacation exacerbates tensions.