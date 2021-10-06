Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement

Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!

Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.

"We're on the same page about where we want to live, how we want to do it," Joe exclusively gushed to E! News on Oct. 6. "Right now we're going back and forth from Chicago and Toronto, and then we plan on moving in together in the spring. That will either be Chicago, Toronto, or potentially New York. But we will be on the East Coast."

Even the Big Apple would be a great compromise: "Everything's like an hour away, which makes it a lot easier," Joe said.

Serena revealed, "It keeps us close to our families but gives a couple options to be flexible, depending what works best at the time."