Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Erika Jayne After the RHOBH Season 11 Reunion

Was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion more frightening than a horror movie

Halloween Kills star Kyle Richards might not have had to face Michael Myers at the unprecedented four-part reunion, but the Bravo star exclusively revealed what scared her the most about seeing her co-stars during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 6. 

"A lot of questions were answered during the reunion, for sure, because it was really confusing for all of us, obviously," Kyle dished about dealing with co-star Erika Jayne's legal troubles over the course of the season. "Everything was unfolding in real time while we were shooting." 

Kyle continued, "I knew that [Erika] was upset with me because I had questions. It was confusing. Some of the things that were said and seen upset her, so we dealt with that at the reunion. But we're OK now."

And, according to Kyle, host Andy Cohen encouraged Erika to be candid. 

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

"She addressed all of it," Kyle confirmed. "Andy went in hard." 

As for her scariest experience across eleven years on RHOBH, Kyle admitted that she is still haunted by the confrontation between sister Kim Richards and cast mate Lisa Rinna in Amsterdam. "What happened in that scene in season five, don't want to go back there," Kyle explained. 

Watch the full clip above to see Kyle and Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester explore a haunted house!

Halloween Kills premieres in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

