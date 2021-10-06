Emily VanCamp Finally Explains Her Exit From The Resident

Watch : 7 of the Most Shocking TV Exits Ever

Nic has hung up her stethoscope for good.

During the Tuesday, Oct. 5 episode of The Resident, viewers watched as Nic (Emily VanCamp) succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a car accident. While we're still struggling to accept Nic's—and VanCamp's—exit from the show, the main character's death isn't necessarily a surprise.

Back in August, it was revealed that VanCamp was leaving her series-regular role on The Resident. By September, Michael Thorn, Fox's Entertainment President, confirmed the actress' departure, noting, "Emily is certainly a big part of the show but like many ensemble dramas that have incredible creators behind it, we believe we're going to still really connect with our audience on the stories that we're telling this season."

However, we still hadn't heard from VanCamp herself—until now. Following her on-camera death, the Revenge alum told Deadline that the birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with husband Josh Bowman, factored into her clocking out of the show.