Erika Jayne Will Shock You in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

The most shocking RHOBH reunion ever?

Andy Cohen has shared the explosive trailer for the upcoming four-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, and Erika Jayne is at the center of it all.

The video opens with the embattled Bravo star having a drink with co-star Lisa Rinna before the taping as Erika declares, "I'm not a f--king quitter."

"Last night I had a dream that we were at the reunion, there's going to be some shots taken and some shots fired," Erika says. Cut to a clip from the reunion of Erika hashing out her beef with Sutton Stracke, "The moment you call me a liar, it's game f--king on!"

Later, Erika confronts Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley for talking about her ongoing legal troubles and questions Erika's stories. "You and your husband and you and your husband were laughing at my f--ked up life," Erika tells them.

"I can't control what comes out of their mouths," Kyle replies as Erika shoots back, "And I can't control what Tom Girardi did."

During an especially shocking moment, Erika slams Sutton with, "You were being a bitchy f--king c--t." Yikes.