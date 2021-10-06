Why Faith Hill Turned Down Tim McGraw's Marriage Proposal "Quite a Few Times"

When it comes to love, Tim McGraw's proposal story proves you have to have a little faith.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the country star and his other half, Faith Hill, rang in their 25th wedding anniversary. In honor of the occasion, McGraw took to social media with the story of their engagement, revealing that the "This Kiss" singer actually turned him down multiple times before finally saying—or we should say, writing—yes.
"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times. She kept saying no," he recalled in an Instagram video. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.'" She had previously been married to music executive Daniel Hill and engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks by the time her Spontaneous Combustion tour with McGraw began.
As evidenced by their 25-year marriage, she eventually changed her mind about marrying McGraw. Before heading out to the stage to perform at an outdoor festival in June 1996, he popped the question again. "I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it," he recalled. "She's standing there and we're talking and I said, 'Look, let's get married.'"
Apparently Hill wasn't impressed with the setting. "She says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country festival in a trailer house?"
He recalled, "I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.'"
Before her answer, McGraw was called onstage. When he returned, her answer was waiting for him—written on that mirror. "It said, 'Yes, I'm gonna be your wife,'" he said. "And we still have that mirror." They tied the knot on Oct. 6, 1996 and welcomed their first child, daughter Gracie McGraw, seven months later. The couple eventually welcomed daughters Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.
As he said of that fateful day in the trailer house, "It was the best day of my life, that's for sure."