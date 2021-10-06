Why Faith Hill Turned Down Tim McGraw's Marriage Proposal "Quite a Few Times"

When it comes to love, Tim McGraw's proposal story proves you have to have a little faith.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the country star and his other half, Faith Hill, rang in their 25th wedding anniversary. In honor of the occasion, McGraw took to social media with the story of their engagement, revealing that the "This Kiss" singer actually turned him down multiple times before finally saying—or we should say, writing—yes.

"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times. She kept saying no," he recalled in an Instagram video. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.'" She had previously been married to music executive Daniel Hill and engaged to record producer Scott Hendricks by the time her Spontaneous Combustion tour with McGraw began.

As evidenced by their 25-year marriage, she eventually changed her mind about marrying McGraw. Before heading out to the stage to perform at an outdoor festival in June 1996, he popped the question again. "I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it," he recalled. "She's standing there and we're talking and I said, 'Look, let's get married.'"