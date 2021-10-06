Grimes Shares Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk’s Nursery

At just 17-months-old, Grimes and Elon Musk's baby boy can already claim the title of interior designer.
The "Genesis" musician gave fans an up-close-and-personal first look at her son's nursery on Oct. 6—and by the look of things, he may have had a small hand in the design of it all. Captioning an Instagram Stories photo of X Æ A-Xii drawing on the door, Grimes wrote, "We had a rough day, but we made up for it by starting a mural in x's room."
In the photo, a partially finished mural above her son's crib can be seen. It features sketches of a castle with a dragon towering over the building; not too far away, above the light switch, there's also a small drawing of a ballerina.
Just last month, the singer, 33, whose full name is Claire Elise Boucher, revealed in a video with Vogue during her 2021 Met Gala prep that as a mom, she is on a first-name basis with her son.
"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," she said, while getting ready for the big event. "Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."
"Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama,'" Grimes continued. "Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'" The Canadian musician, who recently split from Musk, 55, after three years together, added, "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."
Shortly after her son's arrival in May 2020, Grimes explained the meaning behind the little one's unique name on social media.
"X, the unknown variable," Grimes wrote at the time. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."
"X," as he has been nicknamed, is Grimes' first child; dad Musk has five other children, including 17-year-old twins Xavier and Griffin, and 15-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian from a previous marriage to Justine Wilson. The Tesla CEO's first son, Nevada, died of SIDS at just 10 weeks old in 2002.