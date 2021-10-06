Grimes Shares Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk’s Nursery

Watch : Elon Musk & Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together

At just 17-months-old, Grimes and Elon Musk's baby boy can already claim the title of interior designer.

The "Genesis" musician gave fans an up-close-and-personal first look at her son's nursery on Oct. 6—and by the look of things, he may have had a small hand in the design of it all. Captioning an Instagram Stories photo of X Æ A-Xii drawing on the door, Grimes wrote, "We had a rough day, but we made up for it by starting a mural in x's room."

In the photo, a partially finished mural above her son's crib can be seen. It features sketches of a castle with a dragon towering over the building; not too far away, above the light switch, there's also a small drawing of a ballerina.

Just last month, the singer, 33, whose full name is Claire Elise Boucher, revealed in a video with Vogue during her 2021 Met Gala prep that as a mom, she is on a first-name basis with her son.