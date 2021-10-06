Director of New Brittany Murphy Doc Calls Star's Late Husband Simon Monjack "Disturbed"

Watch : "E! News" Investigates Brittany Murphy's Death Tonight

A new documentary delves deep into the allegedly shady past of Brittany Murphy's husband Simon Monjack, who mysteriously died months after the actress did.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to air on HBO Max on Oct. 14, focuses on the Clueless star's final days before her shocking death and her relationship with the British screenwriter.

"He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims," documentary director Cynthia Hill told People about Monjack. "There was a pattern of behavior that became very obvious the more research that we did."

The program features interviews with Monjack's mother, Linda, and brother, James, as well as his former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale, who claims in the documentary that he left her "pregnant and abandoned."

Murphy died at age 32 in her Hollywood Hills home in December 2009. The Los Angeles Coroner's Office ruled her death accidental and the result of pneumonia, anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from legally acquired medications.