You Won't Believe Which 90 Day Fiancé Stars Shoot Their Shot on The Single Life Season 2

Fill out your brackets for which 90 Day Fiancé alums will finally find true love as season two of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Nov. 12. See the star-studded cast and trailer.

Watch: Big Ed Joins "90 Day: The Single Life" Season 2

You may only live once, but in the 90 Day Fiancé universe, there are infinite shots at finding love. 

Fan favorite discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life returns for season two on Friday, Nov. 12, and E! News can reveal the jaw-dropping crop of newly single alums who are on the prowl. And, Darcey Silva's ex Jesse Meester is BACK! 

"With Darcey, it was never meant to be," Jesse states in the explosive teaser trailer. "But I'm still looking for this pure soul, this beauty. I feel like a virgin, rediscovering...wow." 

And Jesse isn't the only alum looking to get down and dirty. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Stephanie Matto, one half of the first same-sex couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with now ex-girlfriend Erika Owens, is ready to let loose. Now, the bisexual reality star is looking to date both men and women to find her "ho-mat" on Single Life. "I haven't had sex with someone in two and a half years," Stephanie says. "There's a whole world of possibilities." 

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Syngin Colchester separated from wife Tania Maduro following their tumultuous marriage; the South African expat joins Single Life to explore new relationships in the U.S., seeking a "gothic girl" or even a "nun."

Natalie Mordovtseva also plays the field after leaving husband Mike Youngquist soon after tying the knot.

And, Single Life O.G. star Colt Johnson encourages his mother Debbie Johnson to find love again after the loss of her husband. "I'm looking for someone that I really care about and can enjoy my experience, sexually," Debbie flirts.

Discovery+

Plus, Edward "Big Ed" Brown is back with "Big Ed 2.0" after finding a serious girlfriend last season. 90 Day: The Single Life season one actually led to three stars falling head over heels, with Colt marrying longtime friend with benefits Vanessa Guerra, Big Ed breaking up and reconciling with waitress Liz and single mother Molly Hopkins seeming to find her soulmate with boyfriend Kelly

Brittany BanksFernanda Flores and Danielle Mullins also shared their dating exploits on the first season of the spin-off series. 

So, which 90 Day stars will find love this time around? See the jaw-dropping cast below!

90 Day: The Single Life returns Friday, Nov. 12 on discovery+. 

Discovery+
Debbie Johnson

After helping her son Colt Johnson tie the knot last season, Debbie Johnson is ready to get back on the market. As she dips into the Las Vegas dating pool after being widowed for 13 years, Debbie quickly learns how much the dating landscape has changed over the years. Going on blind dates and testing out dating apps, she is hopeful that she'll find a partner who can fill the void left by her beloved husband of 27 years and by her son. 

Discovery+
Jesse Meester

Five years after making 90 Day Fiancé history with ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva, Jesse Meester has emerged from the flames and is living his life to the fullest. Now based in Russia, Jesse has his dream career working in the luxury travel industry, but he still hasn't found the meaningful connection he has long searched for. Enter one Colombian model who shares more in common with Jesse than he could have ever imagined. After getting to know each other online and from a distance, Jesse is ready to travel across the world to see if they have enough in-person chemistry to make sparks fly. 

Discovery+
Stephanie Matto

Returning to the franchise and to the United States after leaving her ex-girlfriend Erika Owens behind in Australia a year and a half ago, Stephanie Matto has been through many highs and lows over the past few years. Continuing to manage her aplastic anemia, a life-long and life-threatening condition that causes bone marrow failure and weakens her immune system, Stephanie is now in remission and is looking to end her celibacy after two and a half years. Identifying as bisexual, she looks to try her luck dating men and women, but, she learns that getting back in the saddle isn't going to be easy.

Discovery+
Syngin Colchester

Newly separated Syngin Colchester is ready to find the perfect woman in the U.S. When he met his wife Tania Maduro in South Africa and moved across the world to marry her on a K-1 Visa in 90 Day Fiancé season seven, he was convinced that he'd found his soulmate. But, after two years of a rocky marriage, their relationship has crumbled and they have agreed to get a divorce. In order to make that change however, Syngin first needs to move out and decides to go big, moving across the country to start over and hopefully find his true soulmate.

Discovery+
Natalie Mordovtseva

As viewers saw on the latest season of Happily Ever After?, things between Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva seemed broken beyond repair. Now, Natalie is starting on a journey of new beginnings in sunny Florida, leaving her estranged husband behind in Sequim, Washington. As she processes the imminent divorce, Natalie looks to find a new man who she can be more compatible with and who can be the father of her future children. Along the way, she discovers that American dating customs differ drastically from those in the Ukraine and finding Mr. Right is going to be harder than she thought.

Discovery+
Jeniffer Tarazona

After her relationship with Tim Malcolm on Before the 90 Days season three flopped, Jeniffer Tarazona moved on with her life and aspirations for love. Looking for a "real man" who can satisfy all of her needs, she seems to have found a potential candidate online. Jesse and Jeniffer seem like a match made in heaven, but a secret Jeniffer has been keeping threatens to ruin the relationship before it truly begins. While her connection with Jesse is growing to the point where he has decided to meet her in Colombia, Jeniffer already has a man that she has been seeing locally and needs to decide what her heart wants, before it's too late.

Discovery+
Big Ed Brown

Big Ed Brown is not giving up! He's back for season two in pursuit of love and his dream woman. Big Ed is trying new things and expanding his criteria, dating women of different ages and in different area codes. His love journey takes him from San Diego, to Las Vegas and even to Mexico, where his mother was born. Is true love waiting for Ed abroad, or will he find a partner closer to home?

