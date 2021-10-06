You Won't Believe Which 90 Day Fiancé Stars Shoot Their Shot on The Single Life Season 2

You may only live once, but in the 90 Day Fiancé universe, there are infinite shots at finding love.
Fan favorite discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life returns for season two on Friday, Nov. 12, and E! News can reveal the jaw-dropping crop of newly single alums who are on the prowl. And, Darcey Silva's ex Jesse Meester is BACK!
"With Darcey, it was never meant to be," Jesse states in the explosive teaser trailer. "But I'm still looking for this pure soul, this beauty. I feel like a virgin, rediscovering...wow."
And Jesse isn't the only alum looking to get down and dirty. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Stephanie Matto, one half of the first same-sex couple in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise with now ex-girlfriend Erika Owens, is ready to let loose. Now, the bisexual reality star is looking to date both men and women to find her "ho-mat" on Single Life. "I haven't had sex with someone in two and a half years," Stephanie says. "There's a whole world of possibilities."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Syngin Colchester separated from wife Tania Maduro following their tumultuous marriage; the South African expat joins Single Life to explore new relationships in the U.S., seeking a "gothic girl" or even a "nun."
Natalie Mordovtseva also plays the field after leaving husband Mike Youngquist soon after tying the knot.
And, Single Life O.G. star Colt Johnson encourages his mother Debbie Johnson to find love again after the loss of her husband. "I'm looking for someone that I really care about and can enjoy my experience, sexually," Debbie flirts.
Plus, Edward "Big Ed" Brown is back with "Big Ed 2.0" after finding a serious girlfriend last season. 90 Day: The Single Life season one actually led to three stars falling head over heels, with Colt marrying longtime friend with benefits Vanessa Guerra, Big Ed breaking up and reconciling with waitress Liz and single mother Molly Hopkins seeming to find her soulmate with boyfriend Kelly.
Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores and Danielle Mullins also shared their dating exploits on the first season of the spin-off series.
So, which 90 Day stars will find love this time around? See the jaw-dropping cast below!
90 Day: The Single Life returns Friday, Nov. 12 on discovery+.