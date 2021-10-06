Lena Dunham Has a Message for Body Shamers Criticizing Her Appearance in Wedding Photos

"Most [are] not worth responding to or even sharing with you," she wrote. "But one narrative I take issue with, largely because it's a story I don't want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television."

Although the actress appeared on the big screen in the 2019 movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, her last television roles included her character on her HBO show, Girls, and a guest role in American Horror Story: Cult—both in 2017.