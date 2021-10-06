Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Shares How She Manages Her Anxiety: "I Have a Fear of Failure"

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

When Bridgerton premiered last December, Phoebe Dynevor never imagined what would happen next.

"In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know this could be huge,' but you don't ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you," the actress, 26, recalled to Harper's Bazaar U.K. for its November issue. "It's quite out-of-the-body and weird."

What Dynevor initially thought would be "just another project" quickly became Netflix's biggest series ever, with the streaming service already renewing the sexy period drama through season four. As the show received more attention, Dynevor found herself having to navigate life in the public eye, including an eye-opening encounter with the paparazzi after the U.K. coronavirus lockdown had lifted.

"It was only when we started being able to leave the house again," the star remembered, "and there were photographers outside–which was really scary–that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."