Adam Levine Debuts Massive Butterfly Neck Tattoo—and Blue Hair

Adam Levine is rocking a brand-new look. Scroll on to see his fresh ink and bright blue 'do.

As fans well know, Adam Levine has this love for tattoos.  

The Maroon 5 singer debuted his latest ink in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The design featured a butterfly landing on a spiderweb and was placed in the center of Levine's neck.

"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," he captioned the photo, referencing the recent Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger outage before giving the tattoo artist a shout-out, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."

Even Nathan Kostechko had to agree Levine "really went for it on this one," which is a pretty big statement considering the number of tattoos the Grammy winner has. From his arms and legs to his chest and back, Levine has several works of body art.

This wasn't the only recent change the "Payphone" star has made. He was also recently spotted in Los Angeles with bright blue hair.

photos
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

The new 'do shouldn't come as a surprise to his followers as Levine has debuted several looks over the years. From rocking pink and platinum blonde locks to sporting mohawks and buzz cuts, the artist has enjoyed switching up his style.

To see his and more celebrities' hair transformations, scroll on.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

