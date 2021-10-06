Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Personal Questions About Her Family

Watch : Kate Middleton Channels Inner Bond Girl for Red Carpet Look

Rami Malek won an Oscar for a movie about the band Queen, so perhaps it's only fitting that he recently struck up a conversation with the future queen of England.

During his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 40-year-old No Time to Die star told host Jimmy Kimmel about the time he spent with Kate Middleton and Prince William while attending the highly anticipated James Bond film's London premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28.

"The royals were there and everything," Rami shared. "It tells you it's a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will."

The actor then recalled his time with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs ceremony that took place in February 2019, where Rami was honored with Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which would later win him the Oscar. He explained that the three of them "had a nice little chat" back then, although Kate might not have been quite prepared for where the conversation would head.