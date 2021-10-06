You'll Want These Bestselling Amazon Sweaters in Your Closet ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

There's nothing we love more than a cute and cozy sweater. If you're looking for a few new ones to add to your wardrobe this fall, Amazon has you covered.

Believe it or not, Amazon has some really trendy pieces at very reasonable prices. For instance, we ‘re obsessed with this oversized chunky cardigan in the mustard yellow color, and we're not the only ones! It has over 6,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers say it's so beautiful and gets a ton of compliments. Plus, you can snag this for less than $40.

Whether you're into cardigans or pullovers, lantern sleeves or batwings, there's definitely a sweater in here for you. We've rounded up some of Amazon's most popular and highly rated sweaters. Check those out below.