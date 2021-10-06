See a Protester Disrupt Louis Vuitton's Runway Show During Paris Fashion Week

Where's Gigi Hadid when you need her?
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, an activist from the organization Les Amis de la Terre France, which translates to Friends of the Earth, walked onto the makeshift runway carrying a sign that read "overconsumption = extinction."
An attendee told Reuters that those in the front row, including Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, appeared unperturbed by the interruption as they watched the show, which was held at the Louvre.
And, to their credit, the models also maintained their composure as security guards carried away the protester.
Paris Fashion Week has seen its fair share of runway crashers. Two years ago, French YouTuber Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre, climbed onto the runway during Chanel's spring-summer 2020 show.
Hadid saved the day though, blocking the prankster's path as she attempted to evade security. She then escorted the imposter off the stage, bringing S'Infiltre's antics to an end.
The mother of one was praised for her quick thinking following the incident, even though S'Infiltre said it was all in good fun.
"She clearly did not understand my comic approach," the prankster told Elle. "Gigi is obviously sublime and a fashion icon, and I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that."
While S'Infiltre's actions were done in humor, protesters from climate activist groups routinely target fashion week shows to draw attention to their cause.
In September 2020, Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior show was infiltrated by an Extinction Rebellion activist who carried a sign that read "WE ARE ALL FASHION VICTIMS." But, according to Women's Wear Daily, via The Cut, most people didn't notice because the sign was so similar to Chiuri's own designs.
The chairman and CEO of Dior's parent company LVMH Fashion Group Sidney Toledano told WWD, "You couldn't tell if it was part of the show or not."
The climate change activists' actions are not for nothing though. Even Vogue Scandinavia's covergirl Greta Thunberg said that consumer behavior is a part of the problem.
"The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency," she tweeted in August, "not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables."