See a Protester Disrupt Louis Vuitton's Runway Show During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Gigi Hadid Saves Chanel's Fashion Show as YouTuber Crashes

Where's Gigi Hadid when you need her?

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, an activist from the organization Les Amis de la Terre France, which translates to Friends of the Earth, walked onto the makeshift runway carrying a sign that read "overconsumption = extinction."

An attendee told Reuters that those in the front row, including Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, appeared unperturbed by the interruption as they watched the show, which was held at the Louvre.

And, to their credit, the models also maintained their composure as security guards carried away the protester.

E! News reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment on the incident.

Paris Fashion Week has seen its fair share of runway crashers. Two years ago, French YouTuber Marie Benoliel, a.k.a. Marie S'Infiltre, climbed onto the runway during Chanel's spring-summer 2020 show.