Kylie Jenner Shared the Perfect Fall Candle on Instagram

It's available on Amazon for just $24!

By Carly Shihadeh Oct 06, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-comm: Kylie Jenner Candle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're well into cozy season, and although the Kardashian-Jenner family members are known for their over-the-top Christmas decor, they definitely go all out for fall as well.

Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram to express her love for the month of October, giving us a peek at her spooky decorations, baked goods, and a pair of tiny, frosting-covered hands that we can only assume belong to Stormi.

The makeup mogul's post also included Sweet Water Decor's Hello Fall Candle. With notes of cinnamon, apples, cloves, and nutmeg, we're imagining Kylie's house smells just like apple pie. The best part? It's available on Amazon for only $24. 

If you're looking for an addition to your cozy setup, a way to make your place smell amazing for your Halloween get-together, or you just want your space to smell like Kylie Jenner's house (because, same), scroll below! 

Drake's Carby Musk and 10 More Candles to Spice Up Your Fall

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle

Not only does Sweet Water's candle smell delicious, but we think it's super aesthetically pleasing, too! It'll look gorgeous on your coffee table, night stand, or shelves. Just add a cozy blanket, warm drink, and your favorite movie.  

$24
Amazon

If you're still in the mood for some fall shopping, Elevate Your Fall Style With Kyle Richards' Chic Amazon Fashion Finds.

