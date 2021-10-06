Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch : Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets

Forget about "Barbie Dreams."

Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1." the Queen artist captioned her Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5. "Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You're the best boy in the whole wide world. I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you."

In addition to her sweet message, Nicki posted behind-the-scenes footage of her son's lavish birthday party. In several photos, the family posed in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop that was decorated with adorable cut-outs of the characters, an array of panda balloons and a banner that read, "Papa Bear's First Birthday."