Ronda Rousey Says She's Embracing Her Postpartum Body Despite Losing a "Lifetime of Muscle"

Watch : Ronda Rousey Welcomes 1st Child With Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey knows she's "the baddest mom on the planet," even if she's not as muscular.

The wrestler shared a look at her postpartum recovery on Tuesday, Oct. 5, writing on Instagram that she's "recovering faster than I hoped" after welcoming her baby girl, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, last week.

That being said, the new mom is taking her time to get back into the swing of things, something her own mother, AnnMaria De Mars, didn't do. Ronda recalled how AnnMaria was "back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later."

The same happened when she became pregnant with Ronda, during which "she only gained 12 pounds - and I was an 8 lbs baby!"

While AnnMaria proved that moms are capable of just about anything, Ronda said, "I've decided to let her keep those records."