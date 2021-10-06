Ronda Rousey Says She's Embracing Her Postpartum Body Despite Losing a "Lifetime of Muscle"

Ronda Rousey knows she's "the baddest mom on the planet," even if she's not as muscular.
The wrestler shared a look at her postpartum recovery on Tuesday, Oct. 5, writing on Instagram that she's "recovering faster than I hoped" after welcoming her baby girl, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, last week.
That being said, the new mom is taking her time to get back into the swing of things, something her own mother, AnnMaria De Mars, didn't do. Ronda recalled how AnnMaria was "back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later."
The same happened when she became pregnant with Ronda, during which "she only gained 12 pounds - and I was an 8 lbs baby!"
While AnnMaria proved that moms are capable of just about anything, Ronda said, "I've decided to let her keep those records."
Ronda will eventually get back to the gym, but she's being gentle with her body as it heals. As she put it, "I won't really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup."
"Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle - it's easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress - but if anything I'm looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more," she reflected. "This is an opportunity [to] start over and mold my body into its next phase."
The MMA fighter added, "#BaddestMomOnThePlanet #ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm."
Moreover, the mom is in no rush to leave her little girl's side. "I can't believe Pō is over a week old already," Ronda wrote on Instagram this past weekend. "She's so perfect I wish we could bottle up these times and revisit them forever."
And it seems her husband Travis Browne is just as smitten with Pō. He shared a photo of the baby's hands, with the caption, "Papa Loves you Lil Pō."