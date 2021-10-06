Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, & MJ Shannon’s Matching Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

We interviewed Kris Jenner because we think you'll like her picks. Kris is a paid spokesperson for The Children's Place. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Kardashian/Jenner family members love to go all out for holidays and celebrations. Their family Christmas cards have been nothing short of iconic. The annual Christmas Eve party has become a highly anticipated event. We've even seen them argue about Christmas morning plans. This family loves getting serious for the holidays, even when it comes to their Christmas pajama selections.
"I love the holidays and there is nothing better than gathering my family together and celebrating with traditions, old and new," says Kris Jenner exclusively shared with E! News. This time around, Kris, her mom MJ Shannon, Khloé Kardashian, and Khloé's daughter True Thompson all coordinated their PJ's for their The Children's Place campaign.
Kris explained, "Finding the perfect set of matching family pajamas for Khloé, True and my mom was extra special, and I love that The Children's Place has so many styles to choose from for everyone in the family. Anyone can plan ahead with Afterpay which makes it so easy, the hardest part is picking out a favorite set of matching pjs!"
She wasn't kidding. The ladies playfully argued about their Christmas pajama selection in their Children's Place ad. Keep on scrolling to see the video and the PJ's from the campaign.
In the ad for The Children's Place, Kris told Khloé and True, "I'm just getting ready for the most fabulous Kris-Mas ever. Four generations of family wearing matching PJ's all from The Children's Place." However, Khloé countered that it's going to be a "Khloé Christmas." Kris's mom MJ disagreed, telling them, "I think Great Grandma gets to choose this year." Apparently, it's up to True to choose her favorite PJ's, since they are from The Children's Place, after all.
Plus, the PJ's are on sale for up to 30% off. This level of cuteness is hard to resist.
The Children's Place Matching Family Pajamas- Winter Bear Collection
These pajamas are un-bear-ably cute. They're available in sizes for babies, toddlers, kids, and adult ranging from XS to XXXL.
The Children's Place Matching Family Pajamas- Glow Santa Collection
These family pajamas have a print with Santa Claus wearing sunglasses allover. If you want to get into the Christmas spirit early, these are perfect for your family.
The Children's Place Matching Family Pajamas- Thermal Buffalo Plaid Collection
You can never go wrong with some buffalo plaid for the holidays.
If you're looking for more Kardashian-approved mommy and me styles, check out the Cozy collection from Kim Kardashian's brand Skims.