Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, & MJ Shannon’s Matching Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

We interviewed Kris Jenner because we think you'll like her picks. Kris is a paid spokesperson for The Children's Place. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Kardashian/Jenner family members love to go all out for holidays and celebrations. Their family Christmas cards have been nothing short of iconic. The annual Christmas Eve party has become a highly anticipated event. We've even seen them argue about Christmas morning plans. This family loves getting serious for the holidays, even when it comes to their Christmas pajama selections.

"I love the holidays and there is nothing better than gathering my family together and celebrating with traditions, old and new," says Kris Jenner exclusively shared with E! News. This time around, Kris, her mom MJ Shannon, Khloé Kardashian, and Khloé's daughter True Thompson all coordinated their PJ's for their The Children's Place campaign.

Kris explained, "Finding the perfect set of matching family pajamas for Khloé, True and my mom was extra special, and I love that The Children's Place has so many styles to choose from for everyone in the family. Anyone can plan ahead with Afterpay which makes it so easy, the hardest part is picking out a favorite set of matching pjs!"

She wasn't kidding. The ladies playfully argued about their Christmas pajama selection in their Children's Place ad. Keep on scrolling to see the video and the PJ's from the campaign.