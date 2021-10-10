15 Bone-Chilling TV Episodes You'll Want to Watch This Spooky Season

Watch : "Midnight Mass" Cast Reacts to Stephen King's High Praise

The leaves are changing, there's a crispness in the air—for those who don't live in Los Angeles—and bite-sized candy bars are popping up in grocery stores across the county. This can only mean one thing: Halloween time is finally upon us.

If you're like us, you celebrate Halloween throughout the entire month of October. So, we bet you're currently cuddled under a blanket and/or nibbling on some candy corn as you Google which spooky show to throw on.

Well, look no further, since we have the best Halloween-centric episodes for you to enjoy this spooky season. For instance, if you're seeking a new age horror story, we advise you to head over to Netflix and throw on Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass. (Fun fact: It's Stephen King approved.)

Seeking something a bit more light-hearted? Scroll over to Disney+, where you'll find the haunted episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Not only are Dylan and Cole Sprouse adorable, but it has a great ghost story too.