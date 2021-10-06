Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Details "Awkward" Reunion With Daughter Leah at Gary Shirley's House

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

Amber Portwood is taking baby steps.

After months of being physically apart, the MTV reality star was able to reunite with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, off camera on the Oct. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG.

It all began when Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina Shirley invited Amber and her 3-year-old son, James, over to their home for a friendly gathering. Without any hesitation, Amber accepted the offer in hopes that she could finally see her daughter in person.

"I've been waiting for this. This is what I wanted," Amber told her producer Dave. "I can't wait to see Leah. I don't care if she looks at me and rolls her eyes and goes upstairs. I don't give a f--k. As long as I see her and say, ‘I love you, bye.' We're still moving somewhere. She's not going to hate me forever."

So how did the family gathering go? According to Amber, she's satisfied with how things went.