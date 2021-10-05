Christina Haack Says She Re-Homed Her Dog In the "Best Interest" of Her Children

Christina Haack is putting her kids first.
The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself and two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, as they played with their two pups in the backyard of their Orange County, Calif., home on Monday, Oct. 4. The HGTV personality captioned the pic, "Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog."
But shortly after she posted the pic, her followers began questioning what happened to her other dog Biggie, a Rottweiler she adopted last year. It's a question that's been on people's minds since earlier this year, when sightings of the pup grew more and more infrequent.
Now, it seems there's a simple explanation behind Biggie's disappearance: "Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-home in the best interest of my children."
According to People, Christina first announced her adoption of Biggie last Christmas. She captioned a since-deleted photo of herself and Biggie, "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love."
The adoption and subsequent re-homing of Biggie is just one of many changes that Christina experienced in the past year. The HGTV star moved into a new home, finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead and got engaged to Josh Hall.
One thing that hasn't changed is her dedication to designing homes families will love. She previously spoke to E! News about her show Christina on the Coast, saying, "I'm redesigning for people and families, and getting to know them and their style is fun and the transformations are huge. The look on their faces when they walk through the door is everything for me."
She went on to create a home that her family loved when she bought two houses, one in California and another in Nashville. The two estates are very different, but Christina said that buying the Tennessee home was the "best decision" she's ever made.
Christina gushed, "It's the perfect hideaway. It's in the woods on 24 acres and off-road vehicles and it just feels like freedom."
As for her beach home, Christina picked a grand $10 million mansion with expansive views of the Orange County coast. To see the impressive estate, check out the photos here!