Christina Haack Says She Re-Homed Her Dog In the "Best Interest" of Her Children

Christina Haack is putting her kids first.

The Flip or Flop star shared a photo of herself and two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, as they played with their two pups in the backyard of their Orange County, Calif., home on Monday, Oct. 4. The HGTV personality captioned the pic, "Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog."

But shortly after she posted the pic, her followers began questioning what happened to her other dog Biggie, a Rottweiler she adopted last year. It's a question that's been on people's minds since earlier this year, when sightings of the pup grew more and more infrequent.

Now, it seems there's a simple explanation behind Biggie's disappearance: "Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-home in the best interest of my children."

According to People, Christina first announced her adoption of Biggie last Christmas. She captioned a since-deleted photo of herself and Biggie, "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love."