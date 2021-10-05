See a Nude Kylie Jenner Get Doused With Blood in Creepy Teaser for Cosmetics Collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kylie Jenner has a bloody good makeup collection coming out.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Kylie Cosmetics founder devilishly teased a spooktacular new release for her eponymous brand with a very creepy video. In the short clip, the beauty mogul had a full face of glam on and stripped down to her birthday suit. However, the 24-year-old star wasn't completely filmed in the nude as she was doused in blood from head to toe.
Let's just say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was drenched in the red liquid way more than Carrie was in the 1976 horror film. But despite the eerie similarities between the two, it appears Kylie's upcoming collection is actually inspired by a different classic: Nightmare on Elm Street.
Ahead of revealing the collaboration, Kylie asked her millions of followers, "can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween?"
"My spooky queen!!!!! Come on and shut it down," her sister Khloe Kardashian responded, with beauty influencer James Charles adding, "Omg obsessed with this."
On Instagram Stories, Kylie gave fans a closer look at the new goodies featured in the collection, which include a lip lacquer trio, a pressed powder palette and false lashes.
Considering the reality TV star is also known for her brand's extravagant packaging, she didn't disappoint in that arena.
The collection kit, for example, displayed an image of Kylie wearing a flesh-colored catsuit that was reminiscent of Freddy Krueger's burned and scarred body. Her silver stiletto nails seemed to replicate the villain's iconic metal-clawed glove.
As for the packaging for the products? They were emblazoned with blood splatter, Freddy's legendary striped sweater and a shadow of his image. After all, Kylie did call Freddy the "icon of horror" so it makes sense she's pay homage to him in more ways than one.
Come Oct. 12, fans can get their hands (or claws!) on the collection on the brand's website.
Since the start of October, Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, recently posted a series of images that captured her spooky décor. As she previously wrote on Instagram Stories, "We are really excited over here!"
From scary-looking witch mannequins to candy corn cupcakes, it's clear the star is in the Halloween spirit. But before she shares more decorations and her costume plans, watch her gore-filled Kylie Cosmetics video above!