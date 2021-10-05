See a Nude Kylie Jenner Get Doused With Blood in Creepy Teaser for Cosmetics Collab

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her "Popped" Baby Bump

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kylie Jenner has a bloody good makeup collection coming out.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Kylie Cosmetics founder devilishly teased a spooktacular new release for her eponymous brand with a very creepy video. In the short clip, the beauty mogul had a full face of glam on and stripped down to her birthday suit. However, the 24-year-old star wasn't completely filmed in the nude as she was doused in blood from head to toe.

Let's just say the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was drenched in the red liquid way more than Carrie was in the 1976 horror film. But despite the eerie similarities between the two, it appears Kylie's upcoming collection is actually inspired by a different classic: Nightmare on Elm Street.

Ahead of revealing the collaboration, Kylie asked her millions of followers, "can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween?"