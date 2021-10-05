20 Products That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Breast cancer affects millions of people around the world. During the month of October, numerous brands are showing their support by partnering with organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and The Pink Fund to help bring awareness to the cause.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you can do your part by shopping products that give back. Brands like Lancer, Bumble and Bumble, Ralph Lauren, and Puma will be donating a percentage of sales from certain items to support breast cancer research and awareness. Whether you're looking for skincare, fashion or Funko, there's something for everyone.
We've rounded up the products that are supporting breast cancer awareness this month. Check those out below.
Bumble and Bumble BCC Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer
For each purchase of the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer in the limited-edition pink design, Bumble and Bumble will donate 20% to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie
When you purchase the unisex Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie, 100% of the purchase price will go to an international network of cancer charities, including the Pink Pony campaign.
Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum
All throughout October, Volition Beauty will donate 20% of proceeds on all sales of their Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum to Dr. Jackie Walter's 50 Shades of Pink Foundation.
Sigma Pretty in Pink Set
This limited-edition set from Sigma features an eyeshadow palette, a blending blush and a liquid lipstick. All come in travel-friendly sizes, and 20% of the proceeds will be donated to The Pink Fund.
Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner & Serum
For every purchase of RevitaLash Advanced or RevitaBrow Advanced, Revitalash Cosmetics will donate $2 to cancer research initiatives around the world.
Stojo Cup in Peony
If you purchase the Stojo Bottle, Stojo Cup or Stojo Jr. in the Peony color during the month of October, the brand will donate 25% of proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.
Bobeau Jade Gradient Sweater
All month long, Bobeau will donate 80% of each sale of their Jade Gradient Sweater to Bright Pink, a non-profit organization that focuses on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
Rawkanvas Sol: Hydrating Gel Moisturizer
This month, Rawkanvas will donate 10% of sales from all pink products, like this one, to organizations that support those affected by breast cancer.
Color Cloud Kit in Rose Gold
Rock rose gold hair all month long with the Color Cloud Kit from Hally. For all of October, Hally will donate 5% of all rose gold sales to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device
From now until the end of the month, Lancer will donate 10% of all skincare purchases with the tag "Giveback" to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Right now, you can even get their Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device in a limited edition pink color.
Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel
Just like the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device above, Lancer's Caviar Lime Acid Peel is a "Giveback" item, where 10% of proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
DC Bombshells Breast Cancer Awareness Funko Pop! with Purpose
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Funko will donate $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This special edition Pop! With Purpose set is themed to BCMA, and features DC Bombshell versions of Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Harley Quinn and Catwoman.
Erin Condren Pink Flora Lotus BCRF Monthly Planner
Erin Condren released a Pink Flora Lotus collection of planners, journals and more for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From now until Oct. 31, the brand will donate 50% of the retail price of the collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails
A portion of the proceeds from each set sold of these limited edition pink nails will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Vitamin A West Organic Rib Tank Dress
This month, Vitamin A will be donating $5 to Keep a Breast for every sale of their West dress in light pink.
Pilot G2 Premium Pink Ribbon Retractable Gel Roller Ball 12-Pack
These Pilot G2 Pink Ribbon Edition pens are available in black and pink ink, and support breast cancer awareness and research.
Athleta Warrior Longline Twist Bra
This month, Athleta will be donating $5 to the American Cancer Society for every pink and Empower Bra that's purchased.
PrettyLittleThing x Coppafeel! Grey Boob Print Long PJ Set
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PrettyLittleThing will donate 100% of proceeds from the PrettyLittleThing x Coppafeel! collection to CoppaFeel! There are many great items to choose from like this matching PJ set.
Puma x Barbells for Boobs Zip Front Women's Training Bra + Leggings
Earlier this year, Puma announced their partnership with Barbells for Boobs, whose mission is to improve the quality of life of individuals who have been impacted by breast cancer. These newly released bra and leggings are part of a limited-edition apparel collection for breast cancer awareness.
If you want to find more ways to support those who've been impacted by breast cancer this month, head on over to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.