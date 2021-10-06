Terry Bradshaw's Emotional Marriage Proposal to Wife Tammy Will Give You All the Feels

Watch : Watch Terry Bradshaw's Emotional Marriage Proposal

With a little help from family, anything is possible.

A sneak peek at tonight's season two premiere of The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Oct. 6 on E!, includes a surprise engagement—and we're proud to announce that Terry Bradshaw is about to tie the knot...again!

The preview shows Terry popping the question for the first real time to wife Tammy Bradshaw while on vacation in Hawaii with their daughters.

The #GirlDad first looked to eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie for advice on how to propose to Tammy. "Tonight, I'm going to do something I've never done before," Terry says in a confessional. "I'm going to get down on one knee and ask Tammy to marry me. I'm a little bit nervous."

Zurie hypes up the NFL legend. "Papi, this is your night. You got it," she states, while cupping his face in her hands. "Focus!"

Later, during a family dinner, Terry announces, "When Tammy and I got married, coming up on seven years ago, we did it really fast. The only thing missing was you, the kids."