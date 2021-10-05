Why Emily Ratajkowski Says She Wouldn't "Be Famous" if She'd Shared Robin Thicke Allegations Years Ago

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her Breasts

Emily Ratajkowski was thrust into the spotlight the moment she appeared in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' music video for "Blurred Lines."

She was one of three women who danced around Thicke and Williams as they performed the controversial song, at one point stripping off her white crop top for a scene in which she and Thicke are in bed. According to an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, My Body, published by The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski was enjoying her time on set until Thicke allegedly groped her.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," she wrote. "I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

E! News reached out to Thicke for comment and did not hear back.

Now, the Inamorata designer tells People she had her reasons for not speaking out sooner: "I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous."