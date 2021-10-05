Inside Rob Kardashian's "Low-Key" Life Out of the Spotlight: How He Got Into a "Great Headspace"

For Rob Kardashian, life is but a Dream.
Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were buzzing on Monday, Oct. 4, when Rob made a rare appearance in a cute photo posted to sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram account. And now, just a day after the surprise social media sighting, a source close to the Arthur George founder exclusively tells E! News that Rob is doing better than ever.
"Rob is in a really great place," the insider said. "He's very happy living a low-key life in Calabasas away from the spotlight." And if you're wondering whether Rob will make an appearance on his sisters' latest Hulu show (ICYMI: the Kardashian-Jenners reportedly began filming recently), we shouldn't count on it quite yet.
"Rob is not planning to have any participation in the new Hulu show, but he feels he's in a great headspace right now," the source explained, adding that there's the possibility that he would "consider being on in the future."
KUTWK viewers first got their glimpse of Rob as a full-time cast member during the first seven seasons of the family's hit show. However, in the successive seasons, Rob made fewer and fewer appearances, then exited the show altogether after season 13.
As for Rob's decision to ultimately take a step back, the source explained, "He truly needed some time away and to himself to get his mindset straight and is now living a very healthy lifestyle." Additionally, the fashion designer, who has been open about complications involving his weight and needing to take a step back to focus on his mental health, has also been "working out a few days a week and eating healthier."
As the insider put it, "He looks and feels great, and his sisters have motivated and supported him the whole way." But perhaps the biggest motivator in Rob's life is his 4-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. "He truly spends most of his days with Dream, working out and working on new concepts for business ventures," the source added. "Dream is his life, and he makes effort to make sure she is around all of the cousins and is in a stable environment."
The KUTWK star and his ex, Blac Chyna, previously had a few legal issues regarding custody of their little one, but things have since cooled between the two.
And if you're finding yourself looking for more glimpses at family time with Rob on social media, you might be in luck.
The source says Rob has been "enjoying the weekly family dinner nights," which of course, thrills the rest of his ever-growing family. "They are all really happy he comes around more often," the source added. "Kris and his sisters are really proud of him and how much he's grown up."