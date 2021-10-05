Inside Rob Kardashian's "Low-Key" Life Out of the Spotlight: How He Got Into a "Great Headspace"

Watch : Rob Kardashian Supports Devin Booker After Olympic Win

For Rob Kardashian, life is but a Dream.



Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were buzzing on Monday, Oct. 4, when Rob made a rare appearance in a cute photo posted to sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram account. And now, just a day after the surprise social media sighting, a source close to the Arthur George founder exclusively tells E! News that Rob is doing better than ever.



"Rob is in a really great place," the insider said. "He's very happy living a low-key life in Calabasas away from the spotlight." And if you're wondering whether Rob will make an appearance on his sisters' latest Hulu show (ICYMI: the Kardashian-Jenners reportedly began filming recently), we shouldn't count on it quite yet.

"Rob is not planning to have any participation in the new Hulu show, but he feels he's in a great headspace right now," the source explained, adding that there's the possibility that he would "consider being on in the future."