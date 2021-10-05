You Won't Believe Jessica Biel's Killer New Role

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Jessica Biel is going to take a whack at playing Candy Montgomery.

E! News has learned that the actress and producer will portray the infamous axe murderer in Hulu's anticipated limited series, Candy. Biel is picking up the axe from Elisabeth Moss, who was originally tapped to play the titular role. However, according to Deadline, Moss had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict.

This is certainly good news for fans of Biel, who haven't seen her in front of the camera since her Facebook Watch series Limetown in 2019. And we have a feeling Biel will slay in this role, both figuratively and literally.

For those unfamiliar with Candy's legacy, the Texas housewife was convicted of murdering her friend with an axe in 1980.

Robin Veith, who is best known for being a writer on Hulu's critically–acclaimed series The Act, has written the pilot episode and will executive produce the drama alongside Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. UCP is also producing the project. Biel and her producing partner Michelle Purple have also joined the executive producing team.