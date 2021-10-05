Score Up to 40% Off Elemis, Urban Decay & More During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Santa's big day might be a ways away (81 days to be exact), but Amazon is making our holiday wishes come true earlier than expected!

Now through 10/25, you can get your holiday shopping lists taken care of while scoring major savings on select brands like Drybar, Elemis, Oribe and more during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul! The multi-week shopping event will be broken up into five categories: Holiday Look (10/4-10/7), Winter Skincare (10/8–10/11), Men's Grooming (10/12-10/15), Appliances (10/16–10/23), and Fragrances (10/24-10/25). So mark your calendars!

Today, we rounded up the best deals from the Holiday Look theme including Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Klorane Dry Shampoo, Joanna Vargas' Exfoliating Mask and an Oribe gift set you'll want to keep for yourself.

Scroll below to start saving!