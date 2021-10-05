Score Up to 40% Off Elemis, Urban Decay & More During Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Santa's big day might be a ways away (81 days to be exact), but Amazon is making our holiday wishes come true earlier than expected!
Now through 10/25, you can get your holiday shopping lists taken care of while scoring major savings on select brands like Drybar, Elemis, Oribe and more during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul! The multi-week shopping event will be broken up into five categories: Holiday Look (10/4-10/7), Winter Skincare (10/8–10/11), Men's Grooming (10/12-10/15), Appliances (10/16–10/23), and Fragrances (10/24-10/25). So mark your calendars!
Today, we rounded up the best deals from the Holiday Look theme including Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Klorane Dry Shampoo, Joanna Vargas' Exfoliating Mask and an Oribe gift set you'll want to keep for yourself.
Scroll below to start saving!
Urban Decay Eye Essentials Makeup Set ($69 value)
Score Urban Decay's beloved Perversion Volumizing Mascara, Perversion Waterproof Fine-Point Eye Pen (Black) and a 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil in Perversion for only $31!
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Kiss greasy hair goodbye with this plant-based dry shampoo packed with oat milk to absorb oil, dirt and odor. It'll give your mane a second life in between washes.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Run don't walk to get this cult-favorite cream that's packed with super hydrating and nourishing ingredients for your skin.
OPI Nail Envy - Nail Strengthener
The colder months can prompt dry, brittle and cracked nails and cuticles. Take preventative measures with this nail strengthener that will give your nails a boost when they need it most.
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer
If you're in the market for a foundation and concealer, this will get the job done and provide the right amount of coverage for a glowing complexion.
EltaMD Skin Recovery Face Serum
If you love EltaMD's sunscreen as much as we do, try out their recovery face serum that's packed with antioxidants to help defend against free radical damage.
Alleyoop 11th Hour Cream Eyeshadow Sticks
Holiday parties call for sparkly eyelids! Achieve the perfect subtle glam with these eyeshadow sticks.
Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask
For the person in your life who could use some motivation to invest in themselves, gift them this exfoliating mask packed with ingredients like Kaolin clay, volcanic ash, natural fruit enzymes and vitamin C.
Wonderskin Peel & Reveal Wonder Blading Lip Stain
Give the gift of the perfect pout with this two-step system that creates smooth, smudge, fade and feather-free lips.
Jupiter Purifying Scalp Mask
We love this scalp mask, especially after a week where we use a tons of products. It eliminates excess build-up and clears away dead skin to leave your scalp healthy and happy.
Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer
Dry, style and give your hair some much needed volume at the same time! This would make a great gift for the hair fanatic in your life or someone who doesn't have time to go to a salon for a blowout.
Oribe The Collector's Set
This is one of those "add to cart moments" you won't need to second guess. The kit includes generous travel sizes of the brand's cult classics including their beloved Dry Texturizing Spray.
Kevyn Aucoin The Art of Sculpting & Defining Vol. 111
Contour, shape and glow thanks to this palette that makes for one fool-proof gift.
Ready for more self-care must-haves? Check the latest and greatest launches in the beauty world.