Why Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Have 2 Toilets Next to Each Other in Their Bathroom

Watch : Meghan Trainor Hopes for a Baby Girl & Launches New Podcast

Dear future husband, what do you think about this bathroom setup?

As Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara continue to get used to their new status as parents, the couple is trying to make life as easy as possible. Part of that involves updating the bathroom they share.

While appearing on Spotify's Why Won't You Date Me? podcast, Meghan revealed the request she had for construction workers finalizing her new home.

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time," she told host Nicole Byer on Oct. 1. "So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Meghan added, "We got two toilets sitting next to each other and we've only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot."