From "Vogue" to Beychella, Relive Every Iconic Music Moment Since 1990

Watch : "Clash of the Cover Bands" Coming to E!

What do Prince, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Janet Jackson all have in common?

Besides all being icons in their own right and all having played the Super Bowl at least once in the past 30 years, these super stars have all revolutionized the music industry while performing and totally changed the game. It's almost too staggering to comprehend the amount of must-see music moments that have occurred since 1990, especially with how much the industry has changed in the 21st century.

Did anyone other than Usher anticipate Justin Bieber's skyrocket to fame? Was Mariah Carey always fated to become queen of Christmas? And, where would reality TV be without American Idol?

From the rise of rap and Kanye West's disruption of the genre, to Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift proving the staying power of pop, the music industry has turned, twisted and ultimately adapted to fit with modern times.

Now, fans can take a look back on snippets of music history thanks to E!'s new series Clash of the Cover Bands, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 13.