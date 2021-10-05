Go Inside Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Timeless Hollywood Home

Watch : Jesse Plemons Dishes on Kirsten Dunst

In this Interview With the Actress, Kirsten Dunst opens up her home—and it is crazy/beautiful.

The award-winning actress, who graced the cover of this month's Architectural Digest, invited the outlet for an incredible look into her humble abode in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Her timeless ranch house is also home to her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, and their two sons, Ennis, 3, and 4-month-old James.



The interiors feature heirlooms and decorative pieces from Kirsten's family, all beautifully arranged with help from designer Jane Hallworth.



"I wasn't particularly interested in clothes and cars, but I was excited about my home," Kirsten explained. "Jane really educated me about furniture and design. I was her student in that realm."



Jane, who first met Kirsten over 20 years ago when the actress was only 18 years old, gushed that the actress quickly became quite the scholar, adding, "Kirsten has worked with some of the world's best costume and set designers, so she has an amazing eye."