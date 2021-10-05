Kendall Roy Is Ready to Start a "F--king Revolution" in Dramatic Succession Sneak Peek

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is doubling down on his decision to blow up the family business.
In this sneak peek from season three of Succession, which returns to HBO on Oct. 17, the wayward son prepares for war with his powerhouse father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and it looks like he may have an unlikely ally on his side: longtime Waystar Royco employee Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk).
"And where are we going, Ken?" she asks the double-crossing Roy.
Back to Waystar, it turns out. Kendall's plan of attack? To "plant a flag," get his lawyers in line and potentially speak to "the f--king feds."
As Kendall and Karolina ignore the hounding press, fan-favorite cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), who was present for Kendall's big announcement exposing Logan's wrongdoings at the end of season two, begins to shout "No comment!"
We feel for Karolina in this moment, as she has to instruct Greg that he doesn't have to say "no comment," he can just...not comment.
Hilariously, Cousin Greg almost immediately forgets this advice and shouts "no comment" one last time before climbing into the awaiting car. We love this bumbling buffoon!
Once in the car, Karolina is once again forced to state the obvious: "This is a company vehicle."
As she continues, the communications pro makes it clear that she doesn't "have a dog in this fight," before reminding Kendall that his actions have likely resulted in his termination from the company.
A defensive Kendall responds, "Well, no, because I was acting in the best interest of the company."
While that may be so, she notes that Kendall broke his "duty of confidentiality" and his "fiduciary duties as a director."
Still unapologetic for his actions, Kendall asks Karolina point-blank if she's interested in joining his "f--king revolution."
Unable to give a straight answer, Karolina directs her line of questioning to Greg, who quickly denounces any involvement in the press conference. "I had no prior warning," he nervously states, "and I was surprised at his comments. But now I'm obviously concerned and interested to hear more."
Not buying this one bit, Karolina offers up a sarcastic "ok."
Eager for her to be on his side, Kendall concludes, "This is a fork in your life, Karolina. This is the righteous vehicle."
For a peek at the drama to come, watch the first preview for Succession season three above.
Season three of Succession premieres Sunday, Oct. 17 on HBO.