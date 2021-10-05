Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Sister Urges Him to "Come Forward" Amid Manhunt

Brian Laundrie's sister wants this "horrible mess" to end.
As the search for answers regarding the death of Gabby Petito continues, one of Brian's closest relatives is speaking out. During a sit-down with ABC News, Cassie Laundrie broke her silence on her brother's disappearance and said she doesn't know where he could be. If she did, she said she would "turn him in."
"I worry about him. I hope he is okay," she shared in an interview that aired Oct. 5 on Good Morning America. "I'm angry and I don't know what to think. I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."
According to Cassie, the last time she spoke to her brother and saw him was on Sept. 6, when their family went to Fort De Soto Park in Florida's Pinellas County.
"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," she said. "There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing."
"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," she added. "It was just a regular visit."
Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said they have not seen their son, who lives with them in North Port, Fla., since Sept. 14. Before her death, Gabby also lived with the family. According to Cassie, she has cooperated with authorities and hopes her family does the same.
"I have been in touch with law enforcement," she shared. "Justice for Gabby would look like having someone come forward and tell the truth. I don't know if my parents are involved. I think if they are, then they should come clean."
In a previous statement to E! News, the Laundrie family attorney said Chris and Roberta do not know where Brian is. "They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," the lawyer stated. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."
Brian's fiancée Gabby was confirmed dead on Sept. 21 after remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. She went missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.
Brian was named a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance early in the investigation. He has not been named a suspect.
On Sept. 23, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian pertaining to "activities following the death" of Gabby. According to the indictment obtained by E! News, Brian "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices" including a debit card.
In a statement to E! News, Brian's attorney addressed the warrant. "It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," lawyer Steve Bertolino shared. "The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."