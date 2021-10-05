Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Sister Urges Him to "Come Forward" Amid Manhunt

Watch : Brian Laundrie's Family Speaks Out After Gabby Petito Death Confirmed

Brian Laundrie's sister wants this "horrible mess" to end.

As the search for answers regarding the death of Gabby Petito continues, one of Brian's closest relatives is speaking out. During a sit-down with ABC News, Cassie Laundrie broke her silence on her brother's disappearance and said she doesn't know where he could be. If she did, she said she would "turn him in."

"I worry about him. I hope he is okay," she shared in an interview that aired Oct. 5 on Good Morning America. "I'm angry and I don't know what to think. I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."

According to Cassie, the last time she spoke to her brother and saw him was on Sept. 6, when their family went to Fort De Soto Park in Florida's Pinellas County.

"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," she said. "There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," she added. "It was just a regular visit."