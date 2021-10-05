Renée Zellweger Lists Stunning $6 Million Home as Ant Anstead Romance Heats Up: Go Inside

Watch : Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger

Pack up those trophies, Renée Zellweger!

Because the two-time Oscar winner is selling her house in Topanga, Calif. for $5,999,999.

According to the listing, which is held by Compass real estate agent Carl Gambino, the 4,414 square-foot residence features four bedrooms and features tons of luxurious finishes, including fireplaces built by a European stone mason, a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and wood-beamed ceilings. The property sits on 9.79 acres, it continues, and is surrounded by views of the canyons and mountains. Buyers can enjoy everything from hikes along the trails to a dip in the abode's pool.

It's certainly been a busy time for Zellweger. In addition to selling her home, the actress is set to star in and executive produce the new true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam and the comedy The Back Nine. She's also dating Ant Anstead, whom she met while filming his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. And if you're wondering how the pair is doing, their smiles in their September selfie seem to say it all.