You'll Bend the Knee to Game of Thrones' Prequel After Watching House of the Dragon Trailer

Winter is coming…and so is the new Game of Thrones prequel.
HBO dropped its first trailer for House of the Dragon on Tuesday, Oct. 5. According to the network, the show—which is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood—is set 200 years before the Game of Thrones storyline and provides a history on House Targaryen.
"200 years before the fall of the throne," the teaser states, "a dynasty reigned."
As the sneak peek plays out, fans hear a voiceover from Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.
"Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood," he says. "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."
They also see an array of action-packed fight scenes and get a glimpse of the star-studded cast. In addition to Smith, who fans may recognize from The Crown and Doctor Who, the show features Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man), Wil Johnson (Waking the Dead), John Macmillan (King Lear), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Maniac), Theo Nate (Time), Savannah Steyn (Intergalactic) and Steve Toussaint (Pine Gap).
Game of Thrones, created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, ran from 2011 to 2019. While it racked up 59 Emmys over the course of its eight seasons, people had some thoughts about its final one.
Now, Martin and Ryan Condal are serving as co-creators of House of the Dragon. Condal is also fulfilling the role as showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, and they're executive producing the series with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt. Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes are also directing. And if you still can't get Game of Thrones' theme song out of your head, don't worry: Ramin Djawadi is returning to score the series.
House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.