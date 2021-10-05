Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Sex and the City Reboot Release Date

Time to get your Cosmos ready! And Just Like That finally has a release date and we are just that much more excited to see the HBO Max revival.

By Kisha Forde Oct 05, 2021 1:23 PM
Sex And The City
Carrie Bradshaw may want to trade in her Manolo Blahniks for a pair of snow boots when the Sex and the City reboot premieres this December.
 
And Just Like That, the next chapter for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), is set to drop during the most magical time of the year. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, HBO Max (the streaming service bringing us the good tidings this year) made the exciting announcement on their YouTube channel—with the help of a familiar face.
 
"Hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue," SJP said. "Shooting as we speak, the next chapter of Sex And The City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends." The video includes behind-the-scenes footage of the trio out and about the streets of New York City once again.
 
Although Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha, will be dearly missed from the reboot, some of the "beloved friends" returning from the original series include Carrie's longtime love, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Miranda's husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), and Charlotte's husband, Harry (Evan Handler).

Willie Garson, who played the unforgettable character of Stanford Blatch on the hit series, also returned to reprise his role, but sadly, passed away weeks after filming scenes for the reboot at the age of 57 on Sept. 21.

His SATC co-stars including SJP, Kristin, Cynthia, Kim and Mario Cantone all penned touching tributes following his death, which was attributed to complications from pancreatic cancer.
 

In the meantime, until the time of good cheer officially rolls around, check out everything we know so far about the anticipated reboot right here.

