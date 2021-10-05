Shawn Mendes Has the Last Laugh on Viral "Giving Cher" Moment

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello at Met Gala

Shawn Mendes hasn't heard the end of "it's giving Cher."

Connor Wood joked about the 23-year-old singer's viral Met Gala moment in a post shared to TikTok on Monday, Oct. 4.

The video showed Mendes enjoying a drink. "Nice beer," Wood told him. "It's kind of giving share." Shawn then offered him a sip of the beverage and they shared a laugh.

"I think we should all give a little more share," Wood captioned the video. "@shawnmendes."

So what exactly is he referring to? Three weeks ago, Vogue filmed Mendes and Camila Cabello getting ready for fashion's biggest night. After seeing the "Havana" star's sparkly purple Michael Kors Collection dress, Mendes said, "It's giving Cher."

The comment went viral. "Shawn Mendes saying 'it's giving cher' is in a constant loop in my head," one social media user tweeted. Added another, "Just bought Shawn tickets it's giving cher!!"

Even Lizzo tweeted about the remark—sharing a photo of herself standing next to Mendes and writing,"IM ALWAYS GIVING CHER, HOE."