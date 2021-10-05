Harry Styles Sings “You Just Had a Baby” to Halsey During NYC Concert

We're willing to bet Halsey has a fuzzy feeling following Harry Styles' latest show—and yes, technically, it involves kiwi.
The new mom, who attended Harry's latest show in NYC on Monday, Oct. 4, received the most adorable shoutout from the singer while hanging out in the audience. In a clip from the seemingly glorious show, Harry is heard switching up the lyrics of his song "Kiwi" just ever so slightly when pointing to the "Without Me" singer.
Instead of singing the lyric, "I'm having your baby," Harry is seen pointing and singing to Halsey, "You just had a baby," instead—and the moment is as priceless as it sounds. Halsey even took to Instagram Stories to share an epic shot of their view of the electrifying show.
It was just three months ago, on July 14, that Halsey gave birth to son, Ender Ridley Aydin, their first child with boyfriend and screenwriter Alev Aydin.
For Halsey, we're willing to bet this special shoutout was everything, considering the singer has expressed they're a huge fan of Harry's over the last few years. The Grammy winner even named Harry as one of their "dream collaborators" in an interview with Vogue.
"I want to work with Harry Styles, I loved his last record," Halsey told the outlet in November 2020, referencing his album, Fine Line. "I'm so proud of him as a fan and as a peer. He's a real one. I think we could make something really cool together."
And if you needed even more proof: Halsey also tweeted their excitement back in November 2019 when they realized Harry would be on performing in NYC just in the nick of time for the singer's birthday.
"Harry Styles on tour during my birthday?" Halsey, whose birthday is Sept. 29, wrote. "Yep!"
Some dreams do come true.