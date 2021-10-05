This $20 Vitamin C Serum Has 57,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

It's such a great product, Amazon shoppers can't get enough. Here's what reviewers are saying:

"My search for an amazing serum is finally over. I just purchased my third bottle and I am hooked! My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment. A little goes a long way, ad the bottle usually last me about three and a half months. Thank you for his amazing product!"

"I am a 43-year-old wife, mom of teen girls, and middle school math teacher. That equals stress on my skin. I also live in Texas (read: sun damage). I do take care of my skin, but lately it has been less than perfect. Two weeks of using this serum, and my 17-year-old tells me I look like I am in my 20s rather than 30s. Fine lines are going away. Acne scars fading. Pigmentation evening out. Even my neck and jawline are smoother. Now my husband wants some for his 'dad neck.' Will definitely reorder. Oh, and despite my sensitive skin, I use it on my actual eyelids without any irritation at all."

"I began using this product April of 2018. I love this product so much. If you are of a darker complexion and suffer from hyperpigmentation, I would definitely recommend this product. It's been a life saver."

"I've used this at night for 30 days. I didn't do a before/after, but I can honestly say that when my kid took a picture of me the other day, it looked like he added a filter. Literally my skin looks ridiculously better. I'm 40. I grew up a beach baby and live in Las Vegas now. I'm in the sun daily. I swear on 37 Bibles that this stuff has easily taken off 10 years from my face. Literally."

"I bought this product about a month ago and I use it at least once a day, sometimes twice. I started noticing a difference in my skin within a week! For the record, I have terrible skin. It's red, blotchy, uneven, and on top of that I would get terrible breakouts. This product has helped a lot! It helped to reduce the redness of my breakouts within a few days of using it, and I'm convinced that it has also helped prevent more breakouts."

"This product saved my skin. I've been struggling with acne for year. I get a new pimple almost every day and it seemed like there was never a time I didn't have a pimple on my face. I've tried all different types of moisturizers and cleansers. Nothing worked. However, I bought this serum on a whim. OMG, guys. Literally my face stopped flaring within three days. I was pimple-free for more than 48 hours (a new record). Blemishes have faded drastically, and I have no active breakouts. This hasn't happened in years. I truly and honestly think it is due to this product. If you are hesitant, don't be. Buy it!"

