See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Britney Spears Night

As Dancing With the Stars honored Britney Spears, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed remotely after both tested positive for COVID-19. Find out who went home, and see all the scores.

The Dancing With the Stars contestants will keep on dancing till the world ends, although one of those pairs will no longer do so in front of a TV audience.

On Monday, Oct. 4, ABC's competition show devoted the episode to Britney Spears' music with "Britney Night," giving the contestants a way to send the embattled pop star support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle

The contestants and judges experienced some challenges of their own this week. After dance pro Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the Sept. 27 episode, partner Cody Rigsby learned later that week that he, too, received a positive diagnosis. This meant the pair would have to dance virtually from their own homes, rather than performing from the ballroom. 

Additionally, host Tyra Banks explained that judge Derek Hough was absent from the episode "due to a potential COVID exposure," although he has tested negative and is fully vaccinated. As a result, each pair's scores would be out of only a potential 30 points this week, with Len GoodmanCarrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli handling the evaluations, just like the old days. 

As might have been expected, Cheryl and Cody's limitations made it tough for them to impress the judges, with Carrie Ann saying the performance was "not as great as I know you can be." Cody, who ended up with an 18 from the judges, remained positive, as the Britney fanatic appreciatively said he had been "waiting 34 years for this performance."

In the end, Christine Chiu was sent home after barely escaping elimination last week. This week, Kenya Moore joined Christine as the other performer in the bottom two. 

To see everyone's scores, continue scrolling. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points

Total: 84 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points

Total: 84 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points

Total: 79 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 77 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points

Total: 76 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points

Total: 76 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points

Total: 72 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 71 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points

Total: 69 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points

Total: 66 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points

Total: 66 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points

Total: 66 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points

Total: 65 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

