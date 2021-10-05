This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After Instagram Outage

Watch : Rob Kardashian Supports Devin Booker After Olympic Win

Kim Kardashian just cleansed the timeline.

After Facebook and Instagram experienced a massive outage for nearly six hours, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a glorious return to the 'gram with a rare new photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 4, the KKW Beauty founder shared a candid snapshot of Rob hugging their sister Khloe Kardashian during a late-night hang out. The two siblings appeared to be in good spirits, as they both flashed smiles in the image.

The Arthur George founder opted for a casual outfit for their get-together and rocked a white graphic T-shirt with a black-and-white cap. Khloe opted for a stylish but relaxed 'fit as well, wearing a button-down camouflage blouse and diamond necklace.

Although Kim didn't partake in any of the photos she shared, she and her siblings were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.