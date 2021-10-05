This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After Instagram Outage

Kim Kardashian just cleansed the timeline.
After Facebook and Instagram experienced a massive outage for nearly six hours, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a glorious return to the 'gram with a rare new photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 4, the KKW Beauty founder shared a candid snapshot of Rob hugging their sister Khloe Kardashian during a late-night hang out. The two siblings appeared to be in good spirits, as they both flashed smiles in the image.
The Arthur George founder opted for a casual outfit for their get-together and rocked a white graphic T-shirt with a black-and-white cap. Khloe opted for a stylish but relaxed 'fit as well, wearing a button-down camouflage blouse and diamond necklace.
Although Kim didn't partake in any of the photos she shared, she and her siblings were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.
The couple posed for a sweet photo, with the Blink-182 musician donning an oversized shirt, while Kourt dressed in a mesh yellow top with a matching bustier.
"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned her Instagram post.
Unlike his A-list family, Rob has mostly shied away from the public eye in the last few years. He'll make rare appearances on his family's social media posts or occasionally share a sneak peek into his life on his own Instagram page.
In fact, after being under the radar for quite some time, Rob began sharing more behind-the-scenes moments with his 4-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, at the beginning of the year.
Back in February, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners told E! News that he hanging out with his family "a lot more."
"He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn't want to let her down. It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose," the insider previously said. "He loves being able to spend time with Dream and seeing her with her cousins. He spends a lot of the time with the family and the kids, and he's been around a lot more."