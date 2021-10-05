Alicia Witt Details How an Unlucky Run-In With a Black Cat Changed Her Life Forever

TV and movie lovers know Alicia Witt from her roles in 1984's Dune and the cult classic Twin Peaks, but now, the actress is reintroducing herself as an author.

The 46-year-old actress penned the upcoming book Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace, and Power to Your Life, in which she reveals the lessons she learned throughout her life and illustrious career. Available tomorrow, Oct. 5, readers can expect to learn how a "few small changes to your daily habits" can "create a new lifestyle that's bursting with energy, health and mindfulness."

Suffice to say she has no shortage of stories to share as she started acting when she was merely 8 years old. Her first role was in David Lynch's Dune, starring as the little sister of Paul Atreides. From there, Alicia booked various roles in movies and TV shows, including Orange Is the New Black, Vanilla Sky and Nashville.

But it was while Alicia filmed The Upside of Anger with Keri Russell that the redhead had a superstitious encounter with a black cat, forever altering the way she'd think of herself.

To learn about that moment, read an exclusive excerpt from Small Changes below.