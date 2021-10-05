Sydney Sweeney Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Sydney because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sydney Sweeney might not be like other 24-year-olds given her most recent roles in binge-worthy productions like The White Lotus and Prime Video's The Voyeurs, but her beauty must-haves are all too relatable!
In between shooting the latest season of Euphoria, we caught up with Sydney to find out more about her recent partnership with BIC, being fiscally responsible and the essentials she always has on hand while she's globetrotting and keeping the masses entertained through her memorable characters.
"My parents have engrained in me how being fiscally responsible and smart with your money is important, and something about BIC is that they have premium razors for an affordable price," Sydney explained to E!. "My entire life, I've been doing this tug-of-war battle of finding products and tools that won't break me out, that won't cause rashes or bumps. I would find myself being allergic to a lot of shaving creams, and once I started using the BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Razor and their Soleil Glide Razor, I didn't have to use shaving cream and it solved everything."
Besides helping her fans get a better shave and feel confident from the inside out, Sydney also shared some pretty great advice for aspiring actors.
"You will be told no more than you're going to be told yes, and you need to be secure in yourself and love yourself, and be willing to push yourself and work harder than anyone else. Be okay with all the rejection and push forward. And if you can do that, then keep going."
To take a peek inside Sydney's bag, scroll below!
BIC Soleil Sensitive Women's 3-Blade Disposable Razor- 3 Count (Pack of 2)
"Now that I travel a lot, having to not pack shaving cream and just use my razor has been quite handy. I can just throw it in my bag and I'm good," Sydney said of the BIC Soleil Sensitive Razor.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Packed with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants, Sydney's must-have lip mask will have your lips looking plump and kissable.
Eye Gels
In addition to keeping her lips hydrated, Sydney told us she "always brings some eye gels because you never know when you're gonna need to pop them out."
Phone Charger with Interchangeable Outlets
"I have a little bag of every single charger for any type of outlet I need at any given time," the Euphoria actress explained.
BIC Gel-Ocity Quick Dry Gel Pens
With a full grip barrel and fast-drying ink, you can jot down thoughts, script edits and more thanks to BIC's Gel-Ocity Quick Dry Gel Pens.
Notebook
In addition to carrying her favorite pens while on the go, the Handmaid's Tale actor says she always has "a notebook to write down random things."
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"I always have the Charlotte Tilbury Pressed Powder Compact because I have oily skin and use it whenever I need to freshen up," Sydney revealed to E!.
