Sydney Sweeney Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Sydney because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sydney Sweeney might not be like other 24-year-olds given her most recent roles in binge-worthy productions like The White Lotus and Prime Video's The Voyeurs, but her beauty must-haves are all too relatable!

In between shooting the latest season of Euphoria, we caught up with Sydney to find out more about her recent partnership with BIC, being fiscally responsible and the essentials she always has on hand while she's globetrotting and keeping the masses entertained through her memorable characters.

"My parents have engrained in me how being fiscally responsible and smart with your money is important, and something about BIC is that they have premium razors for an affordable price," Sydney explained to E!. "My entire life, I've been doing this tug-of-war battle of finding products and tools that won't break me out, that won't cause rashes or bumps. I would find myself being allergic to a lot of shaving creams, and once I started using the BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Razor and their Soleil Glide Razor, I didn't have to use shaving cream and it solved everything."