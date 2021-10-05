Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Britney Spears Acknowledges the Free Britney Movement's Role in "Freeing" Her From Conservatorship

Britney Spears expressed major gratitude to her fanbase after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship last week.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 05, 2021
Britney SpearsCelebrities
Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday thanks to the support of her fans.

The pop star suggested that the recent developments in her conservatorship wouldn't have happened if Britney's Army wasn't so vocal in recent years. She tweeted on Monday, Oct. 4, "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!"

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it," the mother of two continued. "I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!"

On Sept. 29, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of Britney's estate, with business owner John Zabel taking on the role in the interim.

Britney previously said that she's excited to start this new chapter in life, but understands "I still have a lot of healing to do!!!"

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe," she continued. "Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

One person who has been there for Britney through it all is her fiancé Sam Asghari. A source recently told E! News that Sam was by her side during the latest hearing.

"[Britney] was having a hard time this week managing stress and thought it would be a good idea to get out of town and take a vacation with Sam," the insider shared. "They were able to leave town before the hearing and it all worked out."

Following the news of her father's suspension, Britney posted numerous photos and videos of her tropical getaway. She included a video of herself swimming topless in the ocean, captioning the clip, "A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating."

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, spoke out on his behalf a day after the ruling, which she called "disappointing."

In the statement, Thoreen said that Jamie has always acted in Britney's "best interests," further alleging that the pop star "voluntarily entered into the conservatorship." She continued, " Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

While Jamie doesn't support the court's decision, Thoreen stated, "Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

In the meantime, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is working on a formal plan to file a petition to end the conservatorship.

