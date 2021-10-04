Finished Squid Game? Here's What You Should Watch Next

The most violent children's game we've ever seen.
We're, of course, referring to Netflix's new captivating drama, Squid Game, which has the characters—played by Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae and more—participating in games from their childhood with a lethal twist. For instance, we'll never look at "Red Light, Green Light" the same, as more than half the characters were brutally killed while playing it.
Yet Squid Game is more than a violent terror tale, with the drama also reflecting on social inequalities. So, it's no wonder that Netflix subscribers have devoured the dystopian nightmare. In fact, at the end of September, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, made it clear that Squid Game was well on its way to break streaming records.
Because of this update, we jumped on the Squid Game bandwagon and binged the entire series in three days time. Unfortunately, this meant we were left craving for more suspense and intrigue.
To fill this void, we began hunting for action-packed shows and films similar to Squid Game. And, to our surprise, Netflix already had the perfect follow-up show to binge: Alice in Boderland.
Released in December 2020 on the streamer, the thriller drama follows a gamer and his friends as they compete to survive in an abandoned-version of Tokyo. Intrigued? We know we are!
For more recommendations perfect for Squid Game fans, scroll through the gallery below!
Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.